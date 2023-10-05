wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Set For CMLL Women’s Grand Prix
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
Tessa Blanchard is set to be part of CMLL Women’s Grand Prix. CMLL announced on Wednesday that Blanchard is joining Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, La Catalina, Johnnie Robbie, Makoto, Sumie Sakai, and Mei Suruga on Team World for the Grand Prix.
The team will battle Marcela, Lluvia, La Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Dark Silueta, Skadi, Hera, and Sanley in Team Mexico.
🇺🇸 TESSA BLANCHARD, INTEGRANTE DEL EQUIPO EXTRANJERO DEL GRAND PRIX DE AMAZONAS
La norteamericana será parte de la delegación de extranjeras en el #GrandPrixCMLL del próximo Viernes 27 de Octubre en la Arena México. pic.twitter.com/DXAfkwAys4
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 4, 2023
