Tessa Blanchard Set For CMLL Women’s Grand Prix

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Grand Prix Tessa Blanchard Image Credit: CMLL

Tessa Blanchard is set to be part of CMLL Women’s Grand Prix. CMLL announced on Wednesday that Blanchard is joining Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, La Catalina, Johnnie Robbie, Makoto, Sumie Sakai, and Mei Suruga on Team World for the Grand Prix.

The team will battle Marcela, Lluvia, La Jarochita, Reyna Isis, Dark Silueta, Skadi, Hera, and Sanley in Team Mexico.

