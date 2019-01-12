Tessa Blanchard Talks About Fans Who Downplay Her Success

In an interview with >The Gorilla Position, Tessa Blanchard spoke about wrestling fans who downplay her success, saying that she’s only where she is because of her father. Here are highlights:

On learning different wrestling styles: “I just hit my five-year mark since I first began my training. And right now, I feel like I’ve really, finally come full circle. At that point, if someone had asked me, where do you think you’d be in five years? There’s no way I could have imagined I’d be here. I’ve wrestled some of the best wrestlers in the world – both male and female. I’ve had the longest women’s match in [pro wrestling] history. I got to travel to Australia and I got to main event at Korakuen Hall. I got to be a part the first women’s match in the history of China. Everywhere I go, the styles are different. When you wrestle in Japan, it’s more strong style. When I go to Mexico, it’s definitely more high-flying. And in my matches I’ve had with Taya in Impact, it’s been a lot more ground-based. So, I basically have to be ready for anything, and be able to adapt depending on where I’m wrestling, or who I’m in the ring with.”

On her success: “I’ve said since day one that my last name might get my foot in the door, and give me an opportunity. I’m not denying that. But, once you step in that ring, you’ve got to be able to back it up. You got to be able to work hard. And that’s what I do. I work hard, because that’s what’s necessary. You have to go that extra mile. Everybody can look at me, and make all the excuses they want. Like, ‘Oh, it’s because of her Dad or, it’s her last name.’ But if you work hard, none of that matters… it’s all just bulls–t.”