Tessa Blanchard Talks a Possible Match With Charlotte, Working With Rachael Ellering, More

Tessa Blanchard recently spoke with Gary Cassidy & Sportskeeda about working with PCW,

On Being The First PCW Ultra World Women’s Champion: It’s a huge honor because PCW has this drive about them all about the States and beyond that but it’s the premier promotion on the west coast. Everyone wants to be at PCW. When they asked me to come and wrestle for their Women’s Championship, I was a little bit taken aback but it was a huge honor. They told me I’d be wrestling Chelsea Green to be the Women’s Champion and it just got that much more special for me because she’s one of my favorite people to wrestle, she’s an amazing talent and to come out on top was the icing on the cake.

On Rachael Ellering: Rachael Ellering and I have gone back and forth for the past few years, shared the ring multiple times. The one constant is that we tear the freaking house down every single time. If you’re there this weekend, that’s what you can expect to see. The one thing we have in common is that people say we are where we are because of who our families are and going into this, from the first time we ever stepped into the ring together, we wanted to shut those mouths up because we both work very, very hard and I have huge respect for hard work. One thing that Natalya told me when we went to her in Tampa is there is never an exception for hard work. It doesn’t matter what your name is, it doesn’t matter where you’ve been or where you’ve come from – nothing matters as there is no exception for hard work. That has stuck with me and motivated me to try even harder

On a Possible Match With Charlotte: Charlotte is the best in the world in my opinion and to share the ring with her would be incredible as she shares a special place in my heart. Especially because of our family history together. That match would be incredible.