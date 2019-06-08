Various News: Tessa Blanchard Thanks Her Boyfriend Daga, MVP Set for Seminar in Romania

– Impact Wrestling and WOW talent Tessa Blanchard shared a message today on Instagram where she thanked her boyfriend Daga. You can check out that Instagram post below.

Tessa Blanchard wrote, “Keeping the mind healthy is the most important thing. Be aware of who you’re surrounding yourself with. @dagathewrestler – Thank you for being such a positive light in my life and thank you for challenging me each day.”

– Romanian Pro Wrestling has announced that MVP will be taking part in a training seminar in Napoca, Romania. The session is scheduled for October 16. You can check out the details below.