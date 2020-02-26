wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Uses Becky Lynch Nickname to Promote Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
February 25, 2020 | Posted by
Tessa Blanchard has a Becky Lynch-related moniker on her mind ahead of her match with Ace Austin for the X-Division championship tonight. Blanchard, who is facing Austin for the title on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, took to Twitter to play with Lynch’s “Becky Two-Belts” nicknmae as you can see below.
Our live coverage of tonight’s Impact is here.
Tessa Two Belts? https://t.co/S8Jw9cD7v2
— Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) February 25, 2020
