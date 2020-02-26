wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valykrie For Impact World Title Set for Next Week
Impact Wrestling will make history on next week’s episode, as Taya Valkyrie will challenge Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World title. This will be the first time two women have fought for the Impact world title. Valkyrie previously defeated Blanchard for the Knockouts title, which started a reign that lasted for 377 days. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World title: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Non-Title Match: The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh
* Moose vs. Petey Williams
* Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero
BREAKING: For the first time ever, two women will compete for the IMPACT World Championship as @Tess_Blanchard will defend the title against @TheTayaValkyrie TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rWi8XFCUCD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2020
