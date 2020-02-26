wrestling / News

Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valykrie For Impact World Title Set for Next Week

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Taya Valkyrie Tessa Blanchard

Impact Wrestling will make history on next week’s episode, as Taya Valkyrie will challenge Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World title. This will be the first time two women have fought for the Impact world title. Valkyrie previously defeated Blanchard for the Knockouts title, which started a reign that lasted for 377 days. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World title: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Non-Title Match: The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh
* Moose vs. Petey Williams
* Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero

