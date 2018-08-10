Tessa Blanchard Wants To See Intergender Matches In Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard recently spoke with wrestlinginc.com,and revealed that she wants to see intergender wrestling in Impact Wrestling…

On Intergender Matches In Impact Wrestling: “This might be my favorite question of the day,” Blanchard replied when I asked who she wanted to wrestle on the male side of the roster. “I was actually just looking through some rolls of pictures of intergender matches I’ve had. “One person that I really love to wrestle again is AR Fox and Brian Cage again too because those are two of my most favorite matches.”

On Liking Intergender Matches : “I am a huge fan of intergender wrestling,” Blanchard said. “It’s something that I would love to see Impact evolve to one day. My match against Brian Cage is one of my favorites and my match against Scorpio Sky at Bar Wrestling in Los Angeles. I would love to wrestle Scorpio Sky again, that’s one of my most favorite matches.”

On Her Upcoming All In Match With Britt Baker, Chelsea Green and Madison Rayne: “I think that all goes to… some of my opponents I just really really enjoy working with them,” Blanchard continued. “I don’t think it really has as much to do with me but I really enjoy working with them.”