Tessa Blanchard Expects WOW To Offer ‘Biggest Platform For Women’s Wrestling In History’

Tessa Blanchard is officially set to return to pro wrestling with the WOW relaunch in 2022, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Impact World Champion discussed her expectations for the promotion.

When discussing WOW’s return, Blanchard noted her family’s history in wrestling and why WOW will present the biggest platform for women’s wrestlers (via Fightful):

“In my own experiences, professional wrestling has been my life since before I was born. My father, my grandfather, and with that, I followed my passion and it’s taken me all over the world. I’ve gotten to live in different countries, win championship titles all over the world, but now with WOW, this is, without a doubt, the biggest platform for women’s wrestling in history. In history. To be a part of it, it’s a testament that we’re changing the status quo for women’s wrestling, for professional wrestling altogether. It’s such a blessing to be a part of it.”

As noted, AJ Mendez will also be involved with the company as both an executive producer and color commentator.