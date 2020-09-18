wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard’s Image Seemingly Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds
WWE 2K Battlegrounds is set to release tomorrow, and it looks like it’ll come with an unexpected visual reference in Tessa Blanchard. newLEGACYinc had an early copy of the game and discovered an image that looked uncannily like Blanchard.
You can see the image and what looks to be the reference photo below in a tweet from the Tiger Driver Twitter account. The Tessa graphic is in the lower right-hand corner of the instructions as you can see below, and is essentially identical right down to the ring gear, the placement of the wrestler’s hair, and the positioning of her fingers.
Blanchard is currently a free agent who was released from her Impact Wrestling contract in June. Blanchard has worked matches for WWE in the past, participating in the Mae Young Classic in 2017 as well as a few matches in NXT in 2016.
Look what the @newLEGACYinc boys found in the new WWE Battlegrounds game. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/DkwWAbER6l
— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) September 17, 2020
