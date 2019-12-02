Tessa Blanchard’s Promo About The Sandman and Women Main Eventing Now Online

As we previously reported, Jordynne Grace claimed on Twitter that ECW alumnus The Sandman came up to her, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at the Wrestlecade Supershow to say that women should not main event wrestling shows. This sparked a lot of comments on the internet, many of them derogatory towards the Sandman. It had also been reported that Tessa Blanchard gave a speech on the incident at the event, responding directly to Sandman without mentioning him by name. The video of that speech is now online.

She said: “I was in the back earlier tonight and I had to listen to an old ECW guy that used to have a beer in his hand, talk about how ‘women shouldn’t be main eventing this event or any event.’ Not because he didn’t have faith in these women, but because he didn’t have faith in you fans. It’s 2020 and I think that’s a crock of horseshit. The women in this ring right now, are some of the best women’s wrestlers — no, they are some of the best wrestlers in this business. You’re looking at women who have traveled the world and held notable titles in notable companies all over the entire world. I can’t think of anybody better to main event.”