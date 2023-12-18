Tetsuya Naito Addresses His Future In Wrestling Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

NJPW posted on their YouTube channel (per Fightful) with Tetsuya Naito where he discussed his upcoming match against SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.

The match was set up after he won the G1 Climax 33 at 41 years of age. Naito admitted that he does think about his age more these days.

He said, “I feel like compared to people around me, I find myself thinking about my age more. That’s why I feel if I don’t make the most if this moment, I’ll live to regret it later. So I guess I’m a way, it’s my age that’s helped me realize what’s important. It’s not so bad. Some days I feel l’m top of the seventh inning. Sometimes I feel I’m in the bottom of the ninth. But sometimes you play extra innings too, so it might be a while yet. But the match is nearly [here]. Right now, I’m down 0-1. Drawing level, making a comeback, that excitement is still there, that’s for sure.”