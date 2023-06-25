Tetsuya Naito Appears on AEW Collision, Will Team With Sting and Darby Allin at Forbidden Door

Sting and Darby Allin waited until tonight’s AEW Collision to reveal their partner for Forbidden Door and it’s Tetsuya Naito. Chris Jericho came out and demanded to know who the mystery partner was, and after threatening Tony Schiavone, Sting and Allin came out and revealed Naito. Naito himself then came out and Jericho (and partner Minoru Suzuki) left the ring.

Chris Jericho is eager to hear who Sting & Darby Allin will partner with tomorrow night at Forbidden Door.

