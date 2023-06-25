wrestling / News
Tetsuya Naito Appears on AEW Collision, Will Team With Sting and Darby Allin at Forbidden Door
Sting and Darby Allin waited until tonight’s AEW Collision to reveal their partner for Forbidden Door and it’s Tetsuya Naito. Chris Jericho came out and demanded to know who the mystery partner was, and after threatening Tony Schiavone, Sting and Allin came out and revealed Naito. Naito himself then came out and Jericho (and partner Minoru Suzuki) left the ring.
Chris Jericho is eager to hear who Sting & Darby Allin will partner with tomorrow night at Forbidden Door.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/qeTjrBp0Mp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
Who is the third man?!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/mGvOz2FaL2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
"You've made a lot of enemies in the past, Jericho" Darby Allin with haunting words on #AEWDynamite to Chris Jericho.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/AvF7B5lsUh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
Darby Allin with a message to Sammy Guevara before Forbidden Door tomorrow.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/FL2g983KXt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
The man who will be teaming with Sting & Darby Allin is…Tetsuya Naito!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @s_d_naito | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/pUU1djMArO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023