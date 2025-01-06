wrestling / News
Tetsuya Naito Challenges The Young Bucks To Future IWGP Tag Team Title Match
January 6, 2025 | Posted by
During today’s NJPW New Year Dash, Tetsuya Naito challenged The Young Bucks to a future IWGP Tag Team title match. The Bucks won the vacated titles at Wrestle Dynasty, defeating the teams of Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb and Naito & Hiromu Takahashi. Naito suggested that he and Takahashi should get a rematch. His team was not pinned in the match, as Khan lost the fall.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Wrestle Kingdom 19 & Wrestle Dynasty, Travel Arrangements, Update on Contract Negotiations
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink, Isla Dawn, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- D-Von Dudley Reflects On Vince McMahon Using N-Word In Survivor Series 2005 Segment
- Triple H Says That Raw Leaving Monday Night Was Considered With Netflix Move