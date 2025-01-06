Tetsuya Naito Challenges The Young Bucks To Future IWGP Tag Team Title Match

During today’s NJPW New Year Dash, Tetsuya Naito challenged The Young Bucks to a future IWGP Tag Team title match. The Bucks won the vacated titles at Wrestle Dynasty, defeating the teams of Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb and Naito & Hiromu Takahashi. Naito suggested that he and Takahashi should get a rematch. His team was not pinned in the match, as Khan lost the fall.