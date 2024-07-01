wrestling / News
Tetsuya Naito Defeats Jon Moxley, Wins IWGP World Title At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
Tetsuya Naito is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Jon Moxley to claim the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Naito defeated Moxley in the semi-main event to reclaim the title on Sunday’s PPV, pinning his opponent after a Destino .
The win marks Naito’s second run with the title and ends Moxley’s run at 79 days. Moxley defeated Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot in April to win the championship.
Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.
