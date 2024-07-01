Tetsuya Naito Defeats Jon Moxley, Wins IWGP World Title At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Tetsuya Naito is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Jon Moxley to claim the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Naito defeated Moxley in the semi-main event to reclaim the title on Sunday’s PPV, pinning his opponent after a Destino .

The win marks Naito’s second run with the title and ends Moxley’s run at 79 days. Moxley defeated Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot in April to win the championship.

