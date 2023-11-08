Tetsuya Naito Discharged From Hospital After Eye Surgery

Tokyo Sports reports that Tetsuya Naito has been discharged from the hospital after having eye surgery earlier this week. Naito was dealing with paralysis of the upper oblique muscle of his right eye, a result of superior oblique muscle palsy. Here are highlights of an interview with Naito:

On how he’s feeling: “Right now, I’m taking off my eyepatch, and I look normal. I had gotten used to the situation where my right eyeball was slightly misaligned, so (my symptoms) instantly improved. I think it will get better as I get used to this situation over time.”

On when he wants to return: “I don’t want to take too much time off, and it’s sad and sad that my name isn’t on the match card.I want to get back to playing as soon as possible.”