Various News: Tetsuya Naito Entrance Video, Updated NJPW 2018 Schedule, Match Added To MLW: Zero Hour

– Here is Tetsuya Naito’s entrance video that he used at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

– NJPW has revealed dates for their 2018 shows, including all the major shows for the first half of the year. The schedule includes:

* The New Beginning in Sapporo (January 27 and 28)

* The New Beginning in Osaka (February 10)

* NJPW 46th Anniversary (March 6)

* New Japan Cub Final 2018 (March 21)

* USA: Strong Style Evolved (March 25)

* Sakura Genesis 2018 (April 1)

* Wrestling Hi No Kuni 2018 (April 29)

* Wrestling Dontaku 2018 (May 3 and 4)

* Best of the Super Juniors – Opening Show (May 18)

* Dominion in Osaka (June 9)

* G1 Climax 28 Opening Shows (July 14, 15, and 16)

* G1 Climax 28 Closing Shows (August 10, 11, and 12)

– A match between Mike Parrow and Vandal Ortagun has been added to MLW Zero Hour. The event happens at 6pm at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando on January 11. Golden ticket holders and those who purchased Meet and Greet tickets will get autographs and photo ops with Penta El Zero M. The Meet and Greet ticket does not include admission to the show. You can find tickets here. The card includes:

* Death Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* Super Fight: MVP vs. Low Ki

* Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management: Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli

* Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)

* MJF vs. Brody King

* Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins

* Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes

* Mike Parrow vs. Vandal Ortagun

The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event: Barrington Hughes, Rhett Giddins, Saieve Al Sabah and Kotto Brazil.