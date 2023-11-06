Tetsuya Naito Undergoing Eye Surgery

NJPW star Tetsuya Naito is set to undergo eye surgery this week. Naito told Tokyo Sports that he is set to undergo a third surgery on his eye to deal with superior oblique muscle paralysis, which causes double vision.

“It’s muscle paralysis, so even if you have surgery, it won’t get completely better,” Naito said. “So, even if you have this surgery, if you continue to [wrestle], you’ll probably return to the same condition eventually.”

Naito underwent surgery for the condition in 2019, and again and 2022. The surgery can be done only three times and he said that he decided to do it now before his retirement, noting, “Actually, I wanted to save my last one for when I retire. But… even after I retire, it’s important, but more than that, I want to cherish the present, which will never come back. So I decided to do it.”

Naito will battle SANADA at Wrestle Kingdom 18 for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship after winning the G1 Climax.