Tetsuya Naito Believes Hiroshi Tanahashi Should Retire, Focus on NJPW President Role

Hiroshi Tanahashi is the new President of NJPW, but the Ace is also “Tana two-belts,” as he’s a double champion there. Tanahashi currently holds the NJPW World TV title and is one-third of the NEVER Openweight six-man tag team champions with Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito suggested that Tanahashi should retire to focus on his new administrative role.

He said: “I think it would be better to concentrate on one or the other. As a wrestler, I’m in a difficult situation right now. I don’t know if I became president because I gave that up, but I don’t know if I can do the job with such a light heart. If you want to make a comeback in the ring, you don’t have to be the president. If you want to be president as hard as you can, why don’t you give up the ring? I started watching wrestling because I admired Keiji Muto, and I became a New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrestler because I admired Hiroshi Tanahashi. If I were to be the opponent for the retirement match of two wrestlers I admired, I think it would be a great destino.“