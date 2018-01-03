Tetsuya Naito and Kazuchika Okada Hype Their Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12

– Tetsuya Naito and Kazuchika Okada spoke with Sports Illustrated promoting their match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12. Highlights are below:

Naito on Okada’s championship reign: “Well, I certainly haven’t been able to hold onto the IWGP heavyweight championship for more than a year. So I think he’s put together a superb reign. It’s a tremendous achievement. Now, am I going to beat that record? Am I going to overtake his reign as champion? I’m not setting out as the next champion to break all the records; that’s just going to happen naturally.”

Naito on where he’s better than Okada: “Of course it’s vital to be great where it counts in the ring. But that isn’t absolutely everything in pro wrestling. Outside the ring, it’s about making sure the fans enjoy themselves. Making sure they’re excited, and making sure they empathize with you. That’s where he’s lacking I think. That’s his fundamental flaw.”

Naito on whether a win will prove he’s better than Okada: “Let’s find out. In the ring, out of the ring, anyway you cut it, I am better than him. And you should all keep your eyes and ears open and watch, listen and take it all in when I beat him. Until January 4, Tranquilo. As ever, assen na yo.”

Okada on his big match experience being an advantage: “I don’t think we’re all that different in terms of pure ability. Where we differ is that I’m much more experienced when it comes to headlining at the Tokyo Dome. That big match experience is where I have the advantage more than anything else.”

Okada on pride for his current title reign: “In all honesty, I’m not interested in records. Being the longest reigning champion isn’t that big a deal to me because records are made to be broken. But this belt has been with me for a long time now, and I don’t want to give it up. And I have to continue to be the champion so that the whole world knows about New Japan. As for moments, everything stays with me. I don’t have a particular favorite.”

Okada on whether he’s worried about Los Ingobernables de Japon: “Naito right now is good enough that he doesn’t need interference, and he knows it. I’m not worried about that. As for after the match, I guess I’ll quit wrestling and study to become a doctor or a lawyer [laughing].”