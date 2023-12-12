Tetsuya Naito Named MVP In 2023 Tokyo Sports Awards

The 2023 Tokyo Sports Awards have been announced, with Tetsuya Naito named the MVP for the year. The Japanese outlet named its winners for 2023 on Tuesday with Naito earning his fifth MVP award, tying him with Kazuchika Okada at second place. Antonio Inoki has the record with six wins.

The full list of winners is below:

* MVP: Tetsuya Naito

* Best Bout: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta

* Best Tag Team: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

* Outstanding Performance Award: Hiromu Takahashi

* Fighting Spirit Award: Kenoh

* Technique Award: Yuma Aoyagi

* Women’s Wrestling Grand Prize: Tam Nakano

* Newcomer Award: Saito Brothers