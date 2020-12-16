Tetsuya Naito Named 2020 Tokyo Sports MVP, Comments on Win

Tetsuya Naito has won the Tokyo Sports MVP for 2020. NJPW announced that Naito was awarded the top honor by the outlet and spoke with Naito about the win. It comes alongside Naito’s match with Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 14 being named the 2020 Match of the Year.

The announcement features quotes by Naito discussing his win. He said, “To be honest, as soon as I did what I did in the Tokyo Dome on January 4 & 5, I had assumed that this award was coming. But after the Tokyo Dome, thanks to the pandemic, the match I had wanted with Hiromu Takahashi for a decade didn’t take place. From there, this year took a rather different form to what I had expected. Then again, things not exactly going to plan, that’s pretty much on brand for Tetsuya Naito.”

Naito added, “Everybody has their own taste. Some people might think my match with Okada was the clear winner, and some might have a very different idea. It’s a difficult call to make, and this decision will certainly raise a lot of debate. But thinking back on the matches I’ve had this year, the (Okada match) certainly is one that stays with me. I think a few years from now when I look back on my career, this is definitely a match that will leap out as an important one, and I’m happy it got chosen. The moments that really stand out from that match… The chest bump before the Stardust Press, the ‘Naito’ chants, not just during the match or my entrance, but afterward, with all of the Tokyo Dome chanting my name, that’s such an incredible memory. It wasn’t just a match and a moment that I created with Okada, but something everybody in that building help make, so all of you chanting have my gratitude. Gracias,” Naito said.

Naito is set to defend both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against Kota Ibushi on night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 on January 4th, 2021.