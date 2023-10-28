Tetsuya Naito Not Interested In Match With Bryan Danielson

Tetsuya Naito says he’s not keen on the idea of a match with Bryan Danielson. Danielson is in the last year of his full-time in-ring career and a number of potential dream opponents have been bandied about for him, but Naito told Sports Illustrated that Danielson isn’t someone he’s felt the desire to face. You can see some highlights below:

On Danielson: “Back in the day when he wrestled in NJPW, I’d watch his matches on TV and in the buildings. I liked watching him, but I never really felt that I’d like to wrestle him.”

On possibly inviting Danielson to join Los Ingobernables de Japon: “Invite him to LIJ? That is an easy answer. No gracias.”

On a possible LIJ vs. Blackpool Combat Club match: “I don’t really know about the state of wrestling in other countries, so I don’t know if that’s an attractive match, but if it were a question of us challenging them, of course they would accept. There is no more attractive competition in the world than Los Ingobernables de Japon.”