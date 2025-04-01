Tetsuya Naito Not Under Contract To NJPW

Tetsuya Naito is working without a contract in NJPW. The former IWGP World Champion confirmed to Tokyo Sports that he is working as a freelancer since his contract with the company expired on January 31st.

The report notes that contract talks have been put on hold three times and that a fourth set of negotiations will be taking place soon, with Naito considering NJPW his #1 priority.

“I haven’t decided what I’ll do if I quit, but when I was younger I thought ‘maybe I’ll retire at around 40’, and it’s true that I can’t do things now that I was able to do a few years ago because of my physical decline,” Naito said. “I really feel that the time I have left is limited, and rather than continuing with some weird dissatisfaction, I feel like it might be better to just do things the way I want to.”

He continued, “I’m feeling at ease because I’m saying what I want to say. I haven’t decided whether to sign or not, but if I feel like, ‘OK, I’ll be in the New Japan ring for another year,’ I’ll sign, but if I have doubts I won’t, so I want to cherish how I feel at the time. In short, Tranquilo… don’t try to mediate.”

Naito and Hirumo Takahashi are the current IWGP Tag Team Champions.