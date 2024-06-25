Tetsuya Naito Will Offer G1 Climax Spot To Jon Moxley If He Loses At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Tetsuya Naito says if he loses to Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, he’ll offer Moxley his spot in the G1 Climax. Naito is set to challenge Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Sunday’s PPV, and he recently told Tokyo Sports that if he failed to win the title, he’ll offer Mox his position in this year’s tournament.

“I wonder if they didn’t offer him the tournament, or if they did and he turned them down,” Naito said. “I don’t know if Moxley will have the schedule open, or if New Japan will approve it. However, there have been cases in the past where it was approved (when Satoshi Kojima handed it over to Hiroyoshi Tenzan before the 2016 tournament).”

He continued, “If I don’t get the belt back, the IWGP World Champion who has beaten me consecutively will be a much more deserving opponent than me. After all, it’s a Grade 1 fight.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday night and airs live on PPV.