Tetsuya Naito On EVIL’s Heel Turn and Joining Bullet Club, G1 Not Taking Place In Summer

Testuya Naito spoke with NJPW for a new interview discussing EVIL turning heel and joining the Bullet Club at the New Japan Cup finals and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the G1 not taking place during summer for the first time in 30 years: “Right. Ever since I became a fan, summer has meant the G1 to me, so it hasn’t really felt like summer, in a weird way.”

On trying to light a fire under EVIL before he turned heel: “Yep. I admit, I really did see him as number four, and I wanted him to reverse that. My message for him was ‘if you don’t take this chance, you’re going to slip even further behind’ … There’s a reason why I called him in as my first pareja in Los Ingobernables De Japon. I know what value he can bring, and I wanted him to bring that in the New Japan Cup.”

On EVIL’s heel turn and joining Bullet Club: “I mean, it wasn’t how I expected him to step up. But I’m not denying what he was able to do. At some point you have to produce, and he produced … In my mind it was like when I joined Los Ingobernables in 2015. That was the step that EVIL made. I just thought there was a different way he could have done it. I mean, the standard of competition in LIJ is as high as it could be, right? This environment was best for him, competitively …. I wanted to see him show that resolve and determination in a different way to how he did. But he chose the path he chose and I can’t deny the end result.”

On if he expected his relationship with EVIL would ever end: “Nothing lasts forever. So, yeah, I think I expected something like this would happen at some point. But this soon? No. Even so, as I held up my fist to EVIL in Osaka, I knew he was going to do something. I didn’t think he would just fist bump me and walk away.”

On EVIL referring to LIJ as ‘rotten’ and that he was disgusted by them: “It didn’t convince me. It really did seem like he was trying to convince himself. If the group is so rotten, and he was the number four heavyweight, what does that say about him? I don’t know whether that’s how he really feels, but he certainly didn’t sound convincing. It’s like he was just looking for something to justify leaving to himself. He wanted out of a unit he knew he was fourth string in. that’s how it feels to me.”