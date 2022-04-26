Tetsuya Naito On How AEW Wrestlers Will Call Him Out, The Possibility of Leaving Japan

Tetsuya Naito recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed how AEW wrestlers will call him out ahead of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV on June 26th, as well as the possibility of leaving Japan. Highlights are below.

On if he wants to call out any wrestler from AEW to face on the PPV: “There is no wrestler I want to call out. The reason is simple. Wrestlers in AEW will all gather and shout, ‘I want to wrestle Tetsuya Naito!’ and ‘I want to fight Los Ingobernables de Japon!’ It isn’t hard to see this happening. It won’t take long before it does.”

On if he ever plans to leave Japan to wrestle in the United States: “I love New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I don’t want to take a break from the game. But if I ever go abroad, I want to go for a long time.

“I want to wrestle in the USA, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Palau. I want to show Los Ingobernables de Japon to the world.”