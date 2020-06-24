Tetsuya Naito Makes Predictions For New Japan Cup

Tetsuya Naito spoke with NJPW for a new interview discussing the company’s return and the New Japan Cup. You can check out some highlights below:

On the tournament returning in a different form after a delay: “We had that big delay, but I think it’s the right way to come back. I thought that starting off with the NJC would be the best way to restart, especially when my next challenger was always supposed to come from that tournament.”

On sitting on the sidelines while the New Japan Cup takes place: It is what it is, but I do feel a bit left out, honestly. I should be talked about more than anyone but the focus is away from me. Plus everyone else is wrestling these singles matches, and that’s leaving me jealous, quite honestly. I mean, it’s most likely that my first singles match won’t be until July 12 at Dominion. But for the fans, I think there’s a great upside; NJPW is back and they get to see all these singles matches back to back.”

On his predictions for the bracket: “Well, I expect Hiromu to make it to the final four. I really think he needs to go that far at least … There’s history there [with Yano] that he needs to get past. And then if he gets past that, there’s a good chance he has to face (Tomohiro) Ishii. But look, he’s the one talking about wanting to win the Heavyweight Championship while still a junior. That whole idea loses a lot of steam if he gets knocked out early. He really could go all the way, I think; he just needs results. He needs to win.”

On his prediction for the lower left braket: “I’d like to see Kanemaru go far, personally, but I think Okada has to be the favourite. “