Tetsuya Naito Pulled From NJPW Road to Castle Attack

NJPW1972.com reports that Tetsuya Naito will miss the NJPW Road To Castle Attack event on Monday. Naito has been out with a knee injury since February 16th.

The Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma match scheduled for the show has been changed to SANADA vs. Honma.

The Wrestling Observer notes that Naito is still scheduled to face Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Title on the Castle Attack show on February 28th at Osaka-Jo Hall.

It was announced earlier today that Hiromu Takahashi will also miss Road to Castle Attack due to a left shoulder injury.