Various News: Tetsuya Naito Responds to Chris Jericho’s Latest Promo, WWE Asks About Bobby Lashley’s Last One-On-One WWE PPV Opponent

– Back on day four of the NJPW BOSJ tournament, Chris Jericho appeared via video package, cutting a promo on his Dominion opponent, IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito. Naito took the time to rundown Jericho’s past in the juniors tournament, noting that he failed to make an impression on him back in the day…

“Nothing really. I know that he was in Best of the Super Juniors before. He was in the ring on June 5, 1997, in Budokan on the day I decided to become a pro wrestler. But unfortunately, he wasn’t main-eventing, he was knocked out of the tournament already. So, he failed to make any kind of impression on me.”

– WWE posted the following photo on their Instagram with a trivia question about who Bobby Lashley’s last PPV opponent was in a singles match. It was John Cena back in 2007…