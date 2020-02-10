Tetsuya Naito Reveals He Got Five Stitches In Head After New Beginning in Osaka

During a press conference to officially announce his match with Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW’s 48th Anniversary show, IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito revealed he got five stitches in his head after New Beginning in Osaka. Naito was thrown into an exposed turnbuckle during his match with KENTA. Here are highlights, via NJPW1972.com:

Naito on his match with KENTA and getting busted open: “I said this yesterday, but KENTA really let me know the extent of his resolve after he did what he did in the Tokyo Dome. Before Osaka, I really wasn’t sure, but he really let me know in Osaka. There was a lot of criticism toward this being a title match, and I had questions too, but he thought, he felt, and he made something happen. I have to say, KENTA took a risk and acted. I think that’s amazing. We should be criticizing the rest of the NJPW roster, looking at me as double chamion and not doing anything right now. Are they not acting, or are they not interested? I don’t know. But KENTA, I like his style. I like that KENTA. Other than that, as I said backstage last night, I went straight to the hospital yesterday,in my ring gear, and got five stitches. This scar is a reminder of how KENTA brought it to me. It’s a good kind of pain. Gotta say though, my head hurts right now. I said yesterday that I’ll take everybody’s questions until they’re sick of asking; I’m not sure I can do that, but I’ll do my best.”

On his match with Takahashi: “As I said in the ring last night, I helped train with Hiromu on a man-to-man basis when he was still a Young Lion. It’s honestly not a stretch to say that had I not been there we wouldn’t have the Hiromu Takahashi we see today. Honestly that’s the state he was in as a Young Lion. And for him to debut and be in the position he is now is amazing. Last year I had my eye problems, and Hiromu hurt his neck two years ago. The thing for us as wrestlers is anything can happen at any time. Something could happen and a career can end in a heartbeat. So to say we can put the match off, do it in two, three years time? That might not be possible. Both of us, through our injuries, have learned that if you want to do something you have to do it right away. Otherwise it might not happen. So I really thought this match has to happen now. That’s why I put it to him, and he answered. This is the only chance I have to see what it’s like to face Hiromu Takahashi as he is right now, and the opposite is also true.”

On possibly putting his titles on the line against him: “Well, if he wanted these two belts, or the IWGP Heavy, I think we can have a title match. I actually thought about that in Osaka, that this could become a title match. It’s a bit of a shame if this isn’t a title match, but I’d give it my all just like it was a title match. As for wanting a contract? What did Sugabayashi say? Well, Naito’s hot right now. If he wants a contract for the Dome, that could be a thing. Or he could enter the New japan Cup. Or challenge me for the title at the next big event. it would be a huge win for him. So whether the company feels this way or not, I’m going to go into this match feeling that if he beats me, I should hand the belt over to him. Maybe it might be non-title, but in my mind it will be. If he wins, I would gladly give him both the belts.”