Tetsuya Naito Says He Was Against the NJPW Title Unification, Wanted to Put a Stop to It

– During a recent interview with NJPW1972.com ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 16, former IWGP double gold champion Tetsuya Naito discussed the unification of the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles. According to Naito, he didn’t support the unification of the titles. He also discussed the NJPW main event scene heading into Wrestle Kingdom 16. Below are some additional highlights from the interview:

Naito on the world title scene heading into WK16: “I’m on the outside looking in, mind, but I’m not sure I get it. Still, I think that Takagi’s position is probably the right one. That isn’t just because we’re on the same team; what he’s saying makes the most sense to me. … Look, I don’t really get it, and I’m a wrestler here. The fans are even more confused with this three belt stuff. I’m sure some like the complexity, but complexity isn’t going to bring new fans in. People watching for the first time are going to say ‘I don’t get it,’ and tune right out.”

On being at the heart of the current situation as the original double gold champion: “I get that a lot, heh. But I don’t agree. I never wanted the titles to be unified. I wanted to be the first to hold both titles, and to defend them separately. It was the company who ignored me. I was the one vocally against the unification from day one. … I wanted to put a stop to it, but to be the one blamed for bringing the whole deal about ticks me off. I won’t be better and say that my plan would have played out better, but I want it emphasized that I was anti unification.”

Tetsuya Naito will face Jeff Cobb in a singles match at tomorrow’s Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2 event. During today’s Night 1 portion, he and his LIJ stablemates lost a six-man tag team match to Will Ospreay, Cobb, and The Great-O-Khan.