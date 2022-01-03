Tetsuya Naito Says He’s Been Thinking More About Retirement

In an interview with NJPW1972.com, Tetsuya Naito noted that he’s been thinking about retirement more now that he’s about to turn 40 later this year. He also said he would still be a part of the 2022 World Tag League. Here are highlights:

On the knee injury that kept him out of the G1: “I lost weight heading into the G1. A lot of it was stamina for a run of singles matches, but while I was rehabbing, I figured I’d actually lost a little too much weight, so I ate a lot while I was off. My knee was a big part of that. The more weight you have on a bad knee, the worse it gets.”

On retirement: “To tell the truth, when I started in the business, I thought I’d go until I was 40. As I’ve gotten nearer, I’ve started to become more conscious about retirement. I’m not saying I’m going to hang it up tomorrow. It’s just that the word ‘retirement’ is looming in my mind. That’s a sad thing for sure, but it’s motivating at the same time. Time waits for no man. But that means if I don’t enjoy everything to its fullest now, I’ll regret it later. If anything, being aware of my use by date has made me stronger than ever. I’m not going to carry on just to carry on. When I’ve lost sight of a goal, I’ll stop then and there. Goals are important to me. If I have them I can do anything, without them, nothing. I think once I don’t have a goal left, I’ll switch to civilian mode, in a heartbeat. Every time I’ve gotten one goal, I’ve had the next in mind. When I can’t think of what’s next, that’s when I’ve hit the finish line, I think. You never know, all that might take until I’m 70, and I’ll be active until the day I die.”

On the World Tag League: “After my injury, I was glad to go around the country and make towns. We were close too, but it all fell apart in my second home of Hiroshima. So near and yet so far, story of my year. But it was fun being back in the WTL. I always wanted to be in there these last few years and the company didn’t let me. I had a great time. I’ll be in again next year. Whatever happens.”