Tetsuya Naito Sends a Message To Chris Jericho Ahead Of WrestleKingdom 13

Prior to their meeting at WrestleKingdom 13, Tetsuya Naito sent the following message to Chris Jericho (translation credit Chris Charlton)…

Mr Jerrrichhooo, how arreee youuu? You’re a worldwide superstar so I’m sure our schedule is just jam packed. Where are you now? I mean you definitely aren’t sitting at home, are you? You’re probably jet setting around the world. A worldwide superstar. Look at my makeup! What do you reckon Honestly, a worldwide superstar wouldn’t have this kind of stupid face paint. If they’re going to put makeup on, it should be something much cooler. And come on, bootleg T shirts? A global superstar doesn’t need to rip off t shirt designs to sell merch. You’re a global superstar! Wrestling you makes anyone instantly famous. So people are lining up around the block to face Chris Jericho, right? There’s plenty of people in New Japa… wait a second, nobody has mentioned your name once. Nobody is interested in you, perhaps? The self proclaimed superstar Chris Jericho. Am I wrong? If you think I’m wrong, come tell me to my face. Let’s face it, you’ve got a lot of time on your hands, don’t you? Mr self proclaimed superstar. Just please forgive me ripping off your ‘look. I can’t wait to see you again…. cabron.