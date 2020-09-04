wrestling / News
Tetsuya Naito Set A Record With IWGP Intercontinental Title Win Last Week
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
Tetsuya Naito defeated EVIL in the main event of last week’s NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu, winning the IWGP World Heavyweight and Intercontinental championships. He also set a record while doing so. He is now the only person in NJPW history to be a six-time Intercontinental champion. He was previously tied at five with Shinsuke Nakamura.
With his World title win, he joins a small group of wrestlers to win the company’s top prize three times. That includes Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Keiji Muto, Shinya Hashimoto, Tatsumi Fujinami, Kensuke Sasaki, Kazuyuki Fujita, Shinsuke Nakamura, Riki Choshu and Hiroyoshi Tenzan.
