Tetsuya Naito Signs New Deal With NJPW, Reveals He Took A Pay Cut

Tokyo Sports reports that Tetsuya Naito has signed a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and revealed he took a 24 percent pay cut to do it. He signed the new deal on January 17.

Naito said: “Due to the influence of COVID-19, the audience is decreasing, and I was expected to offer a salary cut, but I didn’t expect this much… Even I got nervous about this. When I saw the amount offered, I literally opened my right eye with my thumb and index finger. Next year, I want to take advantage of a higher salary than this cut. After all, it means that even if Okada won the G1, there was no rain of money in New Japan. If this happens, I have no choice but to make it come down on my own.“