Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tetsuya Naito Turned Down a WWE Offer In The Summer, WWE International Tour Videos

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tetsuya Naito G1 Climax

– According to Tokyo Sports, WWE reached out to Tetsuya Naito sometime after NJPW Dominion and offered him a deal, which he turned down….

– Here are videos of WWE Stars on the latest international tour…



article topics :

NJPW, Tetsuya Naito, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading