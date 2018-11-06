WWE News: Tetsuya Naito Turned Down a WWE Offer In The Summer, WWE International Tour Videos

– According to Tokyo Sports, WWE reached out to Tetsuya Naito sometime after NJPW Dominion and offered him a deal, which he turned down….

https://t.co/lCYX6Fm3Ze Naito received a WWE offer after Dominion and turned it down. ‘I didn’t even give it thought. This New Japan ring is already the world’s number 1 stage. The fans know this. That’s why I think we should focus on our home crowd before looking international’ — chris charlton (@reasonjp) November 6, 2018

– Here are videos of WWE Stars on the latest international tour…





