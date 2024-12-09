Tetsuya Naito Says He Will Be Undergoing Eye Surgery Again

Tetsuya Naito is undergoing another eye surgery, as he recently revealed. Naito told Tokyo Sports that he is set to undergo a fourth eye surgery, this time on his left eye. He previously had three surgeries on his right.

Naito said that he hopes this surgery will help align his vision, saying, “People often talk about my knee, but if anything, it’s my eyes that are more seriously injured. When I look at the ground, I see two pieces of ground, one flat and one at an angle. Because I’m running with that kind of vision, my feet are unsteady, I see two opponents, and in some places it’s hard to get a sense of distance. I can’t concentrate 100% on the match, so it was very stressful.”

His most recent surgery for his vision will take place in November 2022. Naito will battle Hiromu Takahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 19 after the two won the World Tag League together on Sunday.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Naito for a quick and full recovery.