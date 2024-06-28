Tetsuya Naito Vows To Bring IWGP World Heavyweight Title Back To Japan

Tetsuya Naito has promised to beat Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and bring the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship back to Japan. Naito will challenge Moxley for the title at Sunday’s PPV and he spoke about the match in a new video posted to the NJPW World YouTube Channel.

“Yeah, I’m the one who lost the title while overseas, then it should be me to get it back, right?,” Naito said (per Fightful). “So I’ll defeat Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door. Then I’ll bring that IWGP World Heavyweight Title back here to Japan. Also, where does Jon Moxley currently stand? Let’s think back to his last appearance at Osaka-Jo Hall at Dominion. He faced EVIL with the backing of The Third Generation. Is Moxley the new leader of The Third Generation? As many of you may have seen, Jon Moxley recently faced Josh Barnett. He showed up to the match decked out in a New Japan jacket. Oh, are you an exclusive NJPW wrestler? You talk about wanting to represent NJPW, but don’t you primarily wrestle for AEW? Don’t you represent them?”

He continued, “I know very well that Jon Moxley’s a hell of a wrestler. He’s been heavyweight champion in WWE and AEW. He took the IWGP World Heavyweight Title off of me. You want to fly the New Japan flag and carry the brand forward? Then why not quit AEW and join NJPW? If you’re so uncertain, then you’re not fit to carry the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. In that case, I’ll just go to America and take that IWGP World Heavyweight Title off your hands. I’m bringing that IWGP World Heavyweight Title back home to Japan.”

Naito said in an interview earlier this week that if he loses to Moxley, he will offer the Blackpool Combat Club member his spot in the G1 Climax 34.