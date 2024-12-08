– As noted, LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi won the World Tag League finals during today’s event in Kumamoto, Japan. After the main event, Naito appealed to for a one-on-one match against Hiromu. They were previously scheduled to face each other at the NJPW 48th Anniversary event in March 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The match was made official by New Japan, and the two stablemates will face each other at Wrestle Kingdom 19 at the Tokyo Dome.

Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi winning the World Tag League means they should be granted a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. However, the tag team titles are expected to be vacated after HENARE suffered an injury earlier this month.

Wrestle Kingdom 19 is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It will stream live on NJPW World. You can also check out some footage of Naito and Takahashi’s promo setting up the match below: