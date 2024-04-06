Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley Set For NJPW Windy City Riot

Following his victory over Yota Tsuji at NJPW Sakura Genesis, Tetsuya Naito wasted no time in issuing a challenge to Jon Moxley.

Moxley accepted the challenge. Moxley declared his intention to dethrone Naito and become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at NJPW Windy City Riot. on April 12th.

Here is the current lineup for the show.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (champion) vs. Jon Moxley

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mustafa Ali

* NJPW World TV Title Match: Matt Riddle (champion) vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* NJPW Strong Women’s Title Match: Stephanie Vaquer (champion) vs. AZM

* Riot Rules Match: Eddie Kingston, TBA, TBA, & TBA vs. Gabe Kidd, TBA, TBA, & TBA

* Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry

* Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships Match: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo (champions) vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

* Matt Vandagriff vs. Zane Jay

* Viva Van & Mina Shirakawa vs. Trish Adora & Alex Windsor