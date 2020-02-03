Tetsuya Naito Wants To Face Kazuchika Okada In The Tokyo Dome As Champion

In an interview with NJPW1972.com, IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito said that he would like to face Kazuchika Okada at the Tokyo Dome again, but this time as the champion. Here are highlights:

On facing Okada again: “I wasn’t looking at the screens. I heard a pop and knew he’d done something but didn’t know what. It wasn’t until I got back and saw it on NJPW World that I knew. Honestly, I meant what I said in the ring from the bottom of my heart. So I’m glad he reacted like he did. But we’ve faced each other three times in the Tokyo Dome now, and each time I’ve been the challenger. Next time I want to be the champion. Have him wait in the ring for me for a change.”

On being attacked by KENTA after his title win: “But you have to give him credit for turning the focus to himself. I said this at the press conference, but as a wrestler, I have to respect what he was able to do, completely wrecking the ending to that weekend. Look, there were probably a ton of guys in the back who were cursing me out behind my back after I won. Plenty of people who would want to do what KENTA did, but he was the one that ran out and did it. Especially after he lost the NEVER Championship, just jumping me like that took a lot of balls.”

On KENTA stepping up: “He was the one who asserted himself. Yes he lost in the Dome, but nobody else stepped up like he did. Nobody else realized I was at my hottest. He saw the moment and took it. That’s the ‘worldly experience’ he has.”