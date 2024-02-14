Texas Death Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy will compete in a Texas Death Match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Cassidy laid out an open challenge and will face Matt Taven on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Texas Deathmatch: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven

* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

* Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

* Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page

* Toni Storm’s new film debuts