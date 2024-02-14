wrestling / News
Texas Death Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy will compete in a Texas Death Match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Cassidy laid out an open challenge and will face Matt Taven on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Texas Deathmatch: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven
* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood
* Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia
* Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page
* Toni Storm’s new film debuts
TOMORROW, Valentine's Day
Austin, TX
Wednesday #AEWDynamite
On TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
OC has challenged anyone in
Undisputed Kingdom to a
Valentine's Day
TEXAS DEATH MATCH tomorrow, and Taven's accepted!
Texas Death Match@orangecassidy vs @MattTaven
Live on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/dvjyC74zSo
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 13, 2024
