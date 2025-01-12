Texas Death Match Announced For AEW Collision Maximum Carnage

A Texas Death match has been announced for Wednesday’s special ‘Maximum Carnage’ edition of AEW Collision next week. Hangman Page made the challenge to Christopher Daniels on tonight’s Collision after the two brawled on Wednesday. Daniels later accepted. Here’s the updated lineup for Maximum Carnage:

Dynamite

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Casino Gauntlet for AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander, Others TBD

* Christian Cage vs. HOOK

* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

Collision

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels