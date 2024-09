TNA has announced a Texas Death Match and more for this week’s episode of Impact. TYou can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Texas Death Match: JDC vs. Mike Santana

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. TBA

* Rhino vs. Matt Cardona

* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry