TH2 vs. Lucha Brothers, Hikaru Shida vs. Kiera Hogan Set For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including the AEW debut of Kiera Hogan. You can find spoilers for the episode here.
* Kiera Hogan vs. Hikaru Shida
* TH2 vs. The Lucha Brothers
* Ray Lyn vs. Thunder Rosa
* Reggie Collins vs. Lance Archer
* Serpentico vs. Sammy Guevara
* 2.0 vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Anthony Bowens vs. PAC
* Brian Cage vs. Joey Keys
* Diamante vs. Julia Hart
* Joey Janela vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Jade Cargill vs. Kate Arquette
This Monday on #AEWDarkElevation, Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) looks to make a name for herself in #AEW against @shidahikaru.
Watch #AEWDarkElevation MONDAY at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/uOv6vOIrb7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021
This Monday's main event on #AEWDarkElevation, TH2 (@AngelicoAAA & @JackEvans711 battle the #LuchaBros (@PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx w/ @BASTARDPAC & @ontheairalex).
Watch #AEWDarkElevation MONDAY at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/pAseyfyxkE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021
Monday on #AEWDarkElevation @JANELABABY 🆚 Dark Order’s @Alan_V_Angels pic.twitter.com/Fbihc7VgFo
— Santana ❌ (@FullardSantana) August 14, 2021
Ray Lyn returns to AEW to take on #LaMeraMera Thunder Rosa in this exciting matchup on #AEWDarkElevation 🔥🔥😈 pic.twitter.com/lsAG94RfJW
— LuisQ (@LuisQWorks) August 14, 2021
#VarsityBlonds 2x National champ 📣 Julia Hart takes on #LaMasDura Diamante this Monday on #AEWDarkElevation 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ewSOmZrfUE
— LuisQ (@LuisQWorks) August 14, 2021
