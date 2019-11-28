wrestling / News

Thanksgiving Special Episode of MLW: Fusion Released

November 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The MLW: Fusion Thanksgiving special has been released online. You can check out the new episode of Fusion below, which features the following matches:

World Heavyweight Title Match: World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu (with Josef Samael) vs. Ross Von Erich (with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor)
• King Mo vs. Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez
Survivor Team Elimination Match: Injustice vs. Gringo Loco & Zenshi

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

