Various News: Thanksgiving Special Set For MLW Fusion Tonight, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT
November 28, 2019
– MLW will present a special Thanksgiving edition of Fusion tonight on BeIN Sports at 6 PM ET with the following lineup:
*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Ross Von Erich.
*King Mo Lawal debuts vs. Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez.
*Survivor Elimination Tag Team Match: Injustice’s Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver vs. Zenshi & Gringo Loco.
*MLW examines the mysterious disappearance of Salina de la Renta.
*Mance Werner, The Dynasty and more to appear.
It will stream on Youtube, which you can find here.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
