Various News: Thanksgiving Special Set For MLW Fusion Tonight, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT

– MLW will present a special Thanksgiving edition of Fusion tonight on BeIN Sports at 6 PM ET with the following lineup:

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Ross Von Erich.

*King Mo Lawal debuts vs. Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez.

*Survivor Elimination Tag Team Match: Injustice’s Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver vs. Zenshi & Gringo Loco.

*MLW examines the mysterious disappearance of Salina de la Renta.

*Mance Werner, The Dynasty and more to appear.

It will stream on Youtube, which you can find here.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT: