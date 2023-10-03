Thanksgiving Week AEW Shows Go On Sale This Friday

AEW’s tapings for Thanksgiving week are set to go on sale later this week. AEW has announced that the company’s November 22nd episode of Dynamite in Chicago and November 25th Rampage/Collision taping in Pittsburgh go on sale to the general public on October 6th.

The pre-sales for the shows start on October 5th. The shows are set to be the first for the company following Full Gear on November 16th.