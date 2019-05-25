wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: AEW Double Or Nothing Preview, MITB 2019 Review
May 25, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry, Holli and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank event, preview AEW Double Or Nothing on pay-per-view, the new 24/7 Championship on RAW, Ashley’s Massaro’s death, and more.
Intro/MITB 2019 (0:00-43:00)
24/7 Title On RAW (43:01-56:00)
AEW Double Or Nothing (56:01-84:30)
Outro/Ashley Massaro (84:31-92:04)
