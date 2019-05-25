wrestling / Columns

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: AEW Double Or Nothing Preview, MITB 2019 Review

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
AEW Double or Nothing Kenny Omega Chris Jericho

411’s Justin Watry, Holli and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank event, preview AEW Double Or Nothing on pay-per-view, the new 24/7 Championship on RAW, Ashley’s Massaro’s death, and more.

Intro/MITB 2019 (0:00-43:00)
24/7 Title On RAW (43:01-56:00)
AEW Double Or Nothing (56:01-84:30)
Outro/Ashley Massaro (84:31-92:04)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via
the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

*Music by The Resonant Complex*

Follow Justin Watry on Twitter: @JustinWatry

