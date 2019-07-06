The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Paul Heyman’s First Episode of Raw

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex break down the entire “WWE Raw Is Heyman” show from Monday, debate the All Elite Wrestling chair shot to the head controversy, intergender wrestling in 2019, Aleister Black FINALLY returning to the ring, and much more!

WWE Raw Is Paul Heyman (0:00-51:07)

AEW Chairshots/Intergender (51:08-65:42)

Aleister Black VS ??? (65:43-75:12)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via

the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

Follow Justin Watry on Twitter: @JustinWatry

Visit theresonantcomplex.com

Thanks.